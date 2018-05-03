Police searching for suspects accused of stealing new pickup truck from dealership

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a new pickup truck from a car dealership.

Police say a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup and red flatbed trailer were stolen from Carver Toyota in Columbus on Sunday morning between 6:30 and 7:30.

The two suspects fled with the stolen vehicle in a silver 4-door pickup truck with dark rims.

Police are asking the public for their help in apprehending the suspects. If you saw something, please call the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at 812-379-1740.

