Police looking for man accused of failing to appear for murder retrial case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are looking for a man accused of failing to appear to hearings regarding a retrial in a murder case.

Corey Spurlock was originally arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a liquor store owner back in March 2016.

70-year-old Joe Klein was killed in a shooting at Allied Liquor, located in the 5200 block of E. 38th St.

The trial for the murder was declared a mistrial in Nov. 2017 and Spurlock was released from custody.

Now, Spurlock has reportedly failed to appear to multiple hearings in regards to his retrial.

IMPD has issued a warrant for his arrest and is asking the public’s help.

Spurlock is considered armed and dangerous. If you see if, do not approach and call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

