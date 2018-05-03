Only K9 officer with New Castle police passes away ‘very quickly’

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – New Castle police have announced the sudden passing of their only K9 officer, Lex.

The department stated in a Facebook post Thursday that Lex developed a health condition which resulted in him passing away “very quickly.”

He served for the last six and a half years with officer Brandy Pierce. Lex will be deeply missed by the entire department. He was 8.

Before Lex’s passing, New Castle police were actively raising funds for additional K9 officers.

If you’d like to donate, visit the department’s record office.

Checks can be made out to NCPD with K9 fund in the memo line.

