× Muncie man who fled to Colombia after bank robbery sentenced to 92 years

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man convicted of robbing a bank and shooting at a responding police officer has been sentenced to more than 92 years in prison.

A Delaware County jury convicted James T. Cole of Muncie in March of attempted murder, armed robbery and several other charges. He was sentenced Wednesday.

Trial testimony indicated the 25-year-old repeatedly fired an AR-15 rifle at Yorktown officer Ryan Jaromin in November 2012 after Cole and an accomplice robbed First Merchants Bank employees in Muncie.

The Star Press reports Cole was arrested in Colombia, where he’d fled while awaiting trial. Prosecutors say authorities devoted 1,500 hours of manpower tracking him down in the South American nation.

Co-defendant Malcolm Crim was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to robbery-related charges.