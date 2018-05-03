× IMPD investigating person’s beating death on city’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was beaten to death this week.

According to IMPD, the victim was battered on Wednesday and taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Homicide detectives were called after the individual succumbed to injuries suffered in the beating, which happened in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street.

The victim has not been identified, and police didn’t release many details about what happened.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).