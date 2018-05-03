× Police locate van linked to deadly hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police have located a van linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash from last week–but the driver remains on the loose.

Police have a warrant for Edgar Benjamin Castillo-Recinos, who they believe was driving the van that struck and killed 33-year-old Bronson Gooch last week before leaving the scene.

Police say an alert citizen gave them the tip they needed to identify Castillo-Recinos as the suspect. They believe he’s still in the area.

“This case is a great example of how see something, say something can work,” said IMPD Officer Michael Hewitt.

Police, along with Gooch’s family, are hoping someone calls police to turn him in.

“We have to be strong for him, because if he were here he would not like to see any of us breaking down,” said Destiny Dublin, Gooch’s niece. She says her family wants justice and a sense of closure.

“The other night I had a dream of a white dove flying away so I know he’s at peace,” said Dublin, “but none of us are at peace until whoever did this is put away.”

Police say Castillo-Recinos is a local contractor who was behind the wheel of the tan 2003 Chevy Astro van that struck and killed Gooch while he was riding his bike a week ago on North Shadeland Avenue. Gooch died two days later.

“This man killed someone, and I just want people to try to feel how they would feel waking up one morning to hear their son is gone, or their father is not here no more,” said Dublin.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.