How to survive allergy season

It’s that time of year again… Spring allergy season.

Pollen counts actually begin to rise in late winter and last until late spring, sometimes early summer in many areas of the summer. And pollen levels seem to be going up across the globe. This all according to Dr. Dawn Zacharias with University Hospitals in Cleveland.

“When we have a mild winter, we usually expect a long hard spring,” says Dr. Zacharias. “Also when we have a lot of fluctuating temperatures or early temperatures, we usually expect a high spring count.

But what that pollen does is that it actually causes an immune reaction. So most people aren’t affected by pollen but if you’re an allergy sufferer, your immune system makes a reaction against it to try and get rid of it.”

So how do you know it’s not a cold? Allergy symptoms include sneezing, runny nose and headache, which can last for several weeks. A cold typically is gone within three to five days.

According to the centers for disease control, allergies are the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. With an annual cost in excess of 18 billion dollars. More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year.

Below is the five-day prediction for pollen counts in the Indianapolis area.

Thursday: Low

Friday: Low

Saturday: High

Sunday: High

Monday: High