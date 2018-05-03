Flash mob takes over Indy library to raise awareness, funds for Alzheimer’s Association

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– American Senior Communities put on a flash mob on Thursday to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

The flash mob was an organized effort of the Alzheimer’s Association and Crispus Attucks Medical Magnet High School to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

More than 100 people participated in the surprise flash mob in the Atrium of the Marion County Central Library.

“This specific event that we do is all about awareness, creating a movement and having a conversation," said Laura Zabel with the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Indiana. "We're trying to get away from that stigma of people not wanting to talk about it.”

Staff of American Senior Communities and the Alzheimer's Association took part in the event along with Indiana Pacemates and Crispus Attucks cheerleaders.

“We actually got to learn about it and I’m glad we are now knowledgeable about this situation that is going on," said Ashley Brightwell, a student at Crispus Attucks.

The three-minute flash mob, planned by American Senior Communities, is part of the Alzheimer's Association's 'The Longest Day' initiative.

On June 21st, The Longest Day recognizes all that caregivers endure taking care of their loved ones with Alzheimer's Disease. It's also the day of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, approximately 5.7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease and related forms of dementia. Every 65 seconds, an individuals is diagnosed with the disease.

“If we don’t raise awareness, if we don’t raise funds, if we don’t find answers, this does have the potential to become a fairly national health epidemic," said Melanie Perry, the director of Memory Care Support Services at American Senior Communities.

The Alzheimer's Association provides care, support and research to help those affected by the illness.

