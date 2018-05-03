Emergency responders pull man out of White River in IndianapolisMan dies in hospital after being pulled from White River in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Emergency crews pulled a man out of the White River in downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to the White River near the 10th Street bridge around 10 a.m.

A witness who was fishing near the low head dam just north of the bridge reported seeing the man dive into the water. He remained under for about 15 minutes.

Rescuers started CPR on the rescue boat, and life-saving measures continued in an ambulance as the man was taken to an area hospital in “very critical condition.”