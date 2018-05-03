Celebrate the 102nd running of the Indy 500 with this special sign in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The City of Noblesville is revving up for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 with a special installation.

A 12 foot by 12 foot sign that says “This is Noblesville. This is May” has been mounted on the wall at Federal Hill Commons in Downtown Noblesville facing Conner Street ahead of the big race on May 27.

The sign includes wings that adults, children and even pets can pose with. The mayor’s office says it’s an ode to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway “Wing and Wheel” logo.

“As we prepare to kick off our summer programming Friday, having the Indy Wings sign is another great attraction for park visitors to enjoy at Federal Hill Commons,” Noblesville Parks Director Brandon Bennett said. “The sign looks fantastic and we encourage everyone to come check it out, take photos with it and use #IndyWings when you share it on social media.”

Noblesville native Conor Daly will compete in the Indy 500 again this year. His No. 17 Thom Burns Racing Honda is sponsored by the U.S. Air Force.

The special sign will remain up throughout May.