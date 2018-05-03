× 19-year-old Purdue student dies from injuries suffered in bicycle crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A 19-year-old Purdue student died from injuries he suffered in a bicycle crash earlier this week.

According to the Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office, Lucas Shanker died Wednesday afternoon, a day after a truck struck him while he was on his bike.

According to investigators, Shanker had been going northbound on County Road 400 West at Lindberg Road when he disregarded a stop sign. He crossed into the path of a westbound 1999 Dodge Dakota truck. The driver, 69-year-old Victor P. Gervaism, couldn’t avoid Shanker and his bike.

Shanker suffered severe head trauma and was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital. He was wearing a bike helmet at the time of the crash, police said. Gervaism was not hurt.

Shanker is originally from Chesterfield, Missouri, police said. Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.