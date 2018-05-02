Brinks truck door flies open on I-70, loses $600K in cash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Brinks truck lost $600,000 in cash when its door opened as it traveled on I-70 during rush hour Wednesday morning.

Police first began investigating reports of money flying over the interstate at Harding Street, and then they moved the investigation to Sam Jones Parkway.

According to Indiana State Police, the money came from a Brinks truck when the back door came loose. Money bags, money bundles, and loose bills totaling $600,000 fell out of the truck. ISP Sgt. Perrine says it could take a while for it to all get picked up. Investigators are still out there trying to recover as much as they can.

The Brinks truck driver told state police that another driver waved at him and pointed to the back of his truck, and that’s when he realized the door was not secure and had opened.

Troopers say people were jumping over fences from the adjacent neighborhood to stuff their pockets with money.

Perrine says they are searching for anyone who stopped to pick up the cash; they can be charged with theft.

ISP says they are already getting tips with license place numbers from people who stopped to pick up the money. If you have any info, you are asked to call ISP.

The video below shows police stopping traffic to pick up money on the interstate.