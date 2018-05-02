× Police: Vermont man uses shotgun to silence annoying smoke detector

BARTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man faces charges after police say he used a shotgun to silence a smoke detector in his kitchen.

Police say two shots fired Monday afternoon from the 20-gauge shotgun owned by 68-year-old Leroy Mason, of Barton, hit the adjoining wall of an occupied apartment.

Police say Mason has complained about frequent false alarms from his smoke detector, and he was upset fire crews wouldn’t relocate it so he “took it upon himself to relocate the smoke detector, and shot it with the shotgun.”

Emergency personnel say they took the shotgun from Mason, who then pointed a handgun at them while demanding his shotgun. Emergency crews disarmed Mason. No one was hurt.

Mason pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was released. His attorney declined to comment.