Person has died from E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

SAN RAFAEL, CA - APRIL 23: Romaine lettuce is displayed on a shelf at a supermarket on April 23, 2018 in San Rafael, California. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising American consumers to throw away and avoid eating Romaine lettuce, especially if its origin is from Yuma, Arizona as investigators try to figure out the cause of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 53 people in 16 states. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
One person has died from the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. This is the first death from this outbreak.
The agency reported 23 additional cases of illness bringing the total number of cases to 121 since the outbreak began in March.
Fifty-two individuals have been hospitalized.
Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah are the latest states to report illnesses bringing the total number of states impacted to 25.
Health officials are continuing to investigate the source of the ongoing outbreak but still have not been able to identify a single grower, farm, manufacturer, supplier or brand.