Options to pay for home improvements

Posted 4:01 pm, May 2, 2018, by

While May is synonymous with racing in Indiana, it's also the time when homeowners begin planning home renovations and projects. Those costs can vary and so can the way those projects are funded. So what is the best way to pay for home improvements? That is the question we are asking our financial expert, Andy Mattingly, in today's 4 Your Money.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s