Muggier Wednesday with storms coming Thursday

We're already warming up and will hit the 70s by 10 a.m. You may want a sweater first thing this morning but as you can see, you won't need it long.

Yesterday's UV Index was at 7 but cloud cover will limit our exposure today, dropping the index to 4. You'll need sunscreen if you'll be outside for an extended period. The sun won't be as potent as yesterday.

You'll notice more clouds than yesterday, but we'll filter through into some sunny moments.

Tuesday's high was 81 and today will be close to a repeat. There's one major difference: the moisture.



Dew points are starting in the 40s, but this afternoon that moisture reading will soar into the 60s. Expect it to feel much muggier than yesterday. If you're going to be active outside today, be sure to take breaks. This forecast wouldn't be bad for July, but our bodies haven't felt oppressive heat in about seven months so give yourself a break!

Severe weather should stay west today and tonight.

Tonight there's a chance for a stray shower but any substantial rain will be after midnight and most of us won't have much rain until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The severe threat remains marginal for us. Mostly I'm expecting heavy rainfall to be our main and most widespread concern, but these will be storms to watch as hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two are not out of the question for central Indiana. Any widespread extreme weather will stay over Iowa and Missouri.

Thursday morning's commute will be soggy.

There will be many dry hours during the day Thursday.



Another round of showers and storms will spread in after 3 p.m. Thursday.



Rain totals could near an inch by Friday with most of that falling on Thursday.

The Indians game on Thursday is threatened by storms. Friday's game should be okay but soggy. Saturday will be the best day for baseball, but there is another chance for rain on Sunday.