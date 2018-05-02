Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Lawrence firefighter who died in line of duty

Jeff Holt (Photo courtesy of the Lawrence Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The governor of Indiana is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion and Hendricks counties to honor a Lawrence firefighter who died in the line of duty Monday.

Flags in those counties should be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Friday, the day of Jeffrey Holt’s funeral.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is also asking businesses and residents in Marion and Hendricks counties to lower their flags to honor Holt and his service to the community.

The 60-year-old firefighter died after completing the department’s annual physical assessment training. He reportedly collapsed and was transported to the Indiana Heart Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead of a suspected heart attack.

The fire department says Holt served as a lieutenant, engineer, firefighter, training chief and deputy chief of operations. He planned to retire in two years.

