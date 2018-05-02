David Letterman surprises Ball State students with Wednesday visit

MUNCIE, Ind. – David Letterman returned to Ball State’s campus Wednesday for a visit to his alma mater.

Letterman was in town to meet with a professor and several students in the Emerging Media Design and Development program.

He gave feedback on the students’ recommendations on what the university should do with items Letterman donated from his Late Show.

Many students were completely surprised by Letterman’s visit and he reportedly took pictures with several students.

Ball State said the students received Letterman’s feedback Wednesday afternoon and will continue to develop concepts for the donated items.