Central Indiana will see warm, wet weather for the next two days

After a wet March and early April, central Indiana now finds itself in the midst of a long dry spell.

Strong t-storms will develop overnight and scattered t-storms are likely through Thursday.

Our weather will stay unsettled with a chance for more storms Friday as a cold front approaches.

Up to an inch of rain can be expected over the next 48 hours. Behind the cold front we’ll have cooler and mainly dry weather for the weekend.

More rain is also likely early next week.

Our rainfall deficit for the last 30 days in now approaching four inches.

Highs will be above average on Thursday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday morning.

Showers will continue Thursday afternoon.

Rain is likely Friday morning.

Rain is likely through Friday afternoon.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

We’ll have dry weather Saturday morning.

We’ll havedry weather Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will bring a chance for showers Sunday.

Highs will stay in the 70s through the weekend.