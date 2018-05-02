Blooms by Wildwood Market offers flower arrangements, gifts with a local touch just in time for Mother’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mother’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, so this is the time to start thinking about a gift for mom.

If you’re looking for something unique with a local flair, then a trip to one budding new business in Fountain Square might just offer exactly what you need.

“It used to be a former barber shop but it needed a little bit of love and somebody to come in and brighten it up again,” said owner Emily Sanders.

Growing up, Sanders knew she loved working with flowers. Her mom was a florist and her grandparents were known all through the neighborhood for their roses and clear knack for gardening.

When it was her turn to carry on the family tradition, she started small: operating her floral business out of Wildwood Market, which she and her husband, Craig, opened together 3 years ago.

“I was doing market bouquets every week. That little side business kind of grew. We needed more space to do more weekly bouquets and then also expand into wedding and special occasion orders,” she explained.

So, Sanders moved her blossoming business to a storefront located at 1225 Prospect Street. Blooms: A Floral Studio by Wildwood Market feels quaint, almost studio-like. Inside, visitors will find a personable staff and a selection that you won’t find just anywhere.

“It’s not your average bundle of roses. They’re using fun local blooms. They’re using birds of paradise, spruce greens in the wintertime. They’re really using fun ‘ingredients’ in their bouquets,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

You can pre-order one of their signature bouquets online and they will be ready within 48 hours. Or you could also try your hand at a truly custom arrangement since Blooms by Wildwood Market offers the option of choosing flowers stem by stem.

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: Not looking for a bouquet, or want to try your hand at floral arrangements? Blooms also sells flowers by the stem!

2: They also carry local products like loose leaf tea, candles, and a rose jelly created especially for Blooms by Home Ec. The shop also carries greeting cards, perfect if you plan on gifting the flowers that you buy.

3: This Indy flower shop is stealing the hearts of Yelpers with its beautiful flower arrangements and local gifts.

4: Blooms is the sister business to Wildwood Market, a Fountain Square favorite known for its fresh eats and love for all things local.

Blooms is a local business that embraces other local businesses—selling loose leaf teas from Bloomington, a specially-created rose jam by Home Ec. Preserves, and hand-made cards.

They also offer gifts that truly give back, like Restored Creations candles made inside Wheeler Mission and Heart Felt Soaps.

“Those were really meaningful to me because they are helping your women learn career skills and also giving them a job,” said Sanders.

After you’ve picked up the perfect gift, there’s still plenty of other businesses to explore in this ever-growing neighborhood.

“Turchetti’s is opening up soon with gourmet meats and artisan meats being made right down the street. We’ve got Onatah, which is offering fun gifts and succulents and lots of great presents for friends,” Smith noted.

You can learn more about Blooms: A Floral Studio by Wildwood Market by visiting their website or Yelp profile. You can also connect with the business via Facebook or Instagram.

