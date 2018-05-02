Authorities to provide new information on Kokomo drug raids

KOKOMO, Ind. – Investigators will release more information Wednesday about a series of drug-related raids in Kokomo this week.

Tuesday morning, more than a dozen federal law enforcement officers with the ATF, IRS and DEA raided a home on Windsor Drive. That was just one of the locations searched.

The case remained under seal, and federal prosecutors didn’t discuss the crackdown, which was part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Neighbors reported hearing flash grenades. They said they suspected drug activity was taking place nearby.

Federal agents seized a number of items from different homes during the operation. They also took several people into custody.

A news conference about the operation is planned for 11 a.m. We’ll carry it live on CBS4Indy.com, the CBS4 app and the station’s Facebook page.