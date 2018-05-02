5 arrested on drug dealing charges in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Lafayette police arrested five people in connection with a drug dealing investigation.

Officials say the investigation developed over three months. It began when detectives with the Drug Task Force learned of large amounts of damiana leaf, a plant material used in the manufacturing of synthetic marijuana, or spice, was being delivered to Tippecanoe County addresses.

During their investigation, police say they identified several suspects allegedly involved in spice manufacturing.

Detectives conducted surveillance as an 800-pound shipment of damiana leaf was picked up in Lafayette. Four suspects took the product to a storage unit in northern Tippecanoe County, where officers took them into custody.

A residence in the 3800 block of Chenango Drive and another in the 8700 block of North 275 Street.

Officers seized nearly 5,000 grams of edible marijuana gummies, 14 vials of marijuana vape juice, more than a pound of a controlled substance stamped into more than 2,000 Xanax pills, more than 40 pounds of synthetic marijuana, more than 800 pounds of damiana leaf, nine pounds of a chemical mix containing damiana leaf and nearly 1 1/2 pounds of MDMA crystal.

Thirteen firearms were also seized in the investigation.

Ronald Jeremy Kirkham, 40, of West Lafayette, faces charges of dealing in synthetic marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Trevor Allen Calloway, 38, of Lafayette, faces charges of dealing in synthetic marijuana, dealing in marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Taylor Ann Kirkham, 18, of West Lafayette was charged with conspiracy to deal in synthetic marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, dealing in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Jamie Dawn Kiser, 40, of Lafayette, and Brock Daniel Kiser, 42, were charged with dealing in synthetic marijuana.