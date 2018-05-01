× Warm air brings a Red Flag Warning to central Indiana

The combination of warm air, low humidity and strong winds a prompted the issuance of a Red Flag Warning north of I-70 on Tuesday. We may see this extended through the day on Wednesday as well. Make sure campfires are fully extinguished and smoke only in designated areas.

We’ll stay in the 80s on Wednesday with chance for a few isolated afternoon showers.

Our rain chances will increase with a better chance for scattered t-storms on Thursday.

Our best bet for rainfall will come Friday as a cold front approaches.

Behind the cold front we’ll have cooler weather for the weekend.

The tree pollen count continues in the high range.

Highs will warm into the 80s Wednesday.

The UV Index will be in the high category.

We’ll have a chance for isolated t-storms Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms are likely Thursday morning.

Scattered t-storms will continue Thursday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms are likely through Friday.

We’ll have a dry, mild Saturday morning.

Cooler air will arrive this weekend.

We’ll have three days with a chance for rain this week.

We’ll have a chance for showers as a cold front crosses the state Sunday.