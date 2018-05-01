Police, federal agents raid Kokomo neighborhoods

Posted 11:26 am, May 1, 2018, by

KOKOMO, Ind. – Law enforcement authorities swarmed several neighborhoods in Kokomo this morning, including the areas of Wyndsor Drive and South Courtland.

Police cars lined the streets along with armored SWAT vehicles, and a state police helicopter circled over the area.

Kokomo residents say in addition to local police, they saw federal agents, including the DEA.

According to authorities, the raids are drug-related. There will be a press conference on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. regarding the raids. We will update this story when we receive more information.

