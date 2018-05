× Pelicans crash Pepperdine University commencement

MALIBU, CA – Some unexpected guests disrupted a college graduation in California.

Pelicans landed on some people in the crowd at Pepperdine University, a California school right next to the Pacific Ocean.

The birds were eventually corralled safely to the ground and stood nearby watching the ceremony for a bit before they were asked to leave.

The school’s mascot is “Willie the Wave,” but some say after this it should change to a pelican.