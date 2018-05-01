× Parts of Whiteland under drinking water boil order until Friday afternoon

WHITELAND, Ind.– A drinking water boil order has been issued for parts of the Town of Whiteland due to a water main break.

Residents who live on the following streets should boil drinking water for at least five minutes before consumption:

Main Street east of the Railroad tracks

North Front Street from Main to Poplar Street

Pearl Street from the railroad tracks to Elm Street

Boone Street

Elm Street

North and South State Street

Brewer Street

Poplar Street

Walnut Street

The order will remain in effect until Friday, May 4 after 12 p.m. Officials say residents only need to boil the water they consume.

Testing will be conducted on the water until lab analysis comes back as satisfactory. An update will be provided once the order has been lifted.