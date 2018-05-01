Parents demanding answers after son’s violent arrest is caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ind. – A video of a violent arrest is sparking outrage. On Monday evening, officers arrested Arrington Barber. The video shows police officers surrounding and beating a man as he’s knocked down on the side of the street.

Arrington’s parents say the man on the ground is their 29-year-old son.

“They’re beating him down like he’s a dog,” said James Barber, Arrington’s father.

On Arrington’s mug shot, you can see bloody wounds on his forehead.

“It’s disgusting, I mean it’s disgusting,” said James Barber, Arrington’s father.

Arrington’s parents say their son suffers from schizophrenia and has been dealing with mental health issues for at least the past 10 years.

“You can’t just beat him and treat him any kind of way cause he’s not right in his mind,” said Michele Davis, Arrington’s mother.

A viewer sent CBS4 the nearly two-minute-long video. The viewer wanted to remain anonymous. The viewer does not know what led up to the arrest. We asked Marion police for details. So far, they’ve only said, “We are looking into this matter.”

“Those officers are going to have to answer some questions,” said Barber.

Arrington’s parents say he was wearing nothing but a blanket when the incident happened near McClure and 5th.

“I don’t know what he might have said that would cause anybody to strike him like that. I’m lost, I really am,” said Davis.

Barber’s criminal history shows no violent charges. He’s now facing resisting law enforcement, public indecency and public nudity charges.

“I mean he has his issues. I’m never going to say he doesn’t but at the same token lets work hand and hand and fix this,” said Davis.

Arrington’s parents are calling for a thorough investigation.

“It’s really ridiculous, it really is,” said Davis.