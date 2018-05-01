Muncie Police, Boys and Girls Clubs foster dogs who need adopted

MUNCIE, Ind.– The Muncie Police Department and Boys and Girls Clubs of Muncie are working together to help dogs in need of adoption.

The two organizations are each fostering a Muncie Animal Care and Services dog for the week.

Duke, a Boxer Lab mix, is staying with various officers of the Muncie Police Department.

Officer Chase Winkle with Muncie Police, said the idea is to get dogs out of the shelter, break their routine and work to give them a forever home.

“Why not foster these dogs rather than keep them at capacity at the shelter? I’m hoping this opens eyes that this can be done, this isn’t just something that we can do. This is something any organization can do,” said Winkle.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Muncie are also fostering a dog who needs adopted. Rambo is a surrendered Pit Bull Boxer mix in need of a home.

Children at the Boys and Girls Club will spend the week getting to know the four-year-old dog.

“They’re wonderful for therapy, they’re wonderful for emotional well-balance, well-being and just physically active,” said Jason Newman, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club. “The kids loved it. They were playing with him, running with him in the gym.”

Winkle said his fellow officers are already arguing over which night they’re going to get to foster Duke. He says Duke will likely be adopted by someone within the department within the next week.

“Why not foster these dogs rather than keep them at capacity at the shelter? I’m hoping this opens eyes that this can be done, this isn’t just something that we can do. This is something any organization can do,” said Winkle.

Throughout the week, the dogs will visit other organizations, including the YWCA.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting a dog in need, click here to learn more.