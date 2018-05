INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We are 26 days away from the Indy 500! Rookie drivers and drivers needing a refresher are participating in open tests on the oval today.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, Hulman Motorsports Senior Vice President of Events Allison Melangton, and INDYCAR President of Competition and Operations Jay Frye are discussing all of the on-track and off-track events in Indy throughout the month.

The 102nd running of the Indy 500 will be held on May 27, 2018.