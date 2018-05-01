× IMPD still searching for suspect 2 years after northwest side murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been nearly two years since 22-year-old Tyler Oneal Wright was fatally shot in a northwest side home and police say they’re still looking for the suspect.

IMPD announced Tuesday that it’s asking the public to help locate 22-year-old Keion Robinson.

Officers began investigating this case on May 3, 2016, when they were called to a home in the 5900 block of Cedar Lake Dr. around noon. There, police say they found the front door wide open and Wright on the floor of the living room. He was pronounced dead on scene. IMPD says a blue car, possibly involved in the incident, was located in the 5200 block of Lakeside Manor Dr. a short time later.

Two days after, a warrant for murder and carrying a handgun without a license was issued for the arrest of Robinson.

Police say Robinson was last seen in the area of 40th and Boulevard two months ago. He could be in Indianapolis, Macon, Georgia, or somewhere in between, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Det. Flack at 317-327-3742 or the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).