Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome baby girl

Posted 1:37 pm, May 1, 2018, by , Updated at 01:38PM, May 1, 2018

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy during pre-race ceremonies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Dale Earnhardt Jr. is officially a father! His wife Amy announced on Tuesday morning she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. They named their daughter Isla Rose.

“It feels like a dream. The best dream ever,” Amy tweeted.

Dale Jr. also shared his reaction to being a new father. “Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed,” Dale Jr. tweeted.

Dale Jr. has been very open about the excitement of becoming a father, sharing updates every trimester.

Isla Rose was born the day after what would have been Dale Earnhardt’s birthday.

Since his retirement last year, Dale Jr. has been keeping busy as an analyst for “NASCAR America” on NBC Sports Network.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s