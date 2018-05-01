× Coroner’s office releases identity of man found dead in near southeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A missing man’s body was found inside a near southeast side home.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that 35-year-old Anthony Cline died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.

Cline’s family reported him missing last week. The 35-year-old was last seen leaving the Lowe’s on South Madison Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24. Police found his vehicle the next day in the 3100 block of East Raymond Street.

Officers were called to Tabor Street Monday afternoon, where they found a body inside a home. Indianapolis Metropolitan police have arrested 42-year-old Dwight Shotts on a preliminary murder charge in the case.