Will he stay or will he go? Romeo Langford to make college announcement

Posted 10:44 am, April 30, 2018, by

Romeo Langford

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Will he stay or will he go? It’s a very important night for the future of Indiana basketball.

New Albany senior Romeo Langford will make his highly-anticipated college announcement tonight.

The guard is sharing his decision at his high school gym at 7 p.m. His three finalists are Indiana, Vanderbilt, and Kansas.

The announcement comes just one day after it was announced that Langford won 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball.

Langford finished his career fourth in Indiana state history in scoring with 3,002 points.

He led his high school team to a 100-10 record over four years and a 4A State Championship as a sophomore in 2016. He averaged 35.5 points per game as a senior this past season.

We will be live in New Albany with the decision tonight.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s