Will he stay or will he go? Romeo Langford to make college announcement

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Will he stay or will he go? It’s a very important night for the future of Indiana basketball.

New Albany senior Romeo Langford will make his highly-anticipated college announcement tonight.

The guard is sharing his decision at his high school gym at 7 p.m. His three finalists are Indiana, Vanderbilt, and Kansas.

The announcement comes just one day after it was announced that Langford won 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball.

Langford finished his career fourth in Indiana state history in scoring with 3,002 points.

He led his high school team to a 100-10 record over four years and a 4A State Championship as a sophomore in 2016. He averaged 35.5 points per game as a senior this past season.

We will be live in New Albany with the decision tonight.