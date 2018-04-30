× UPDATE: Virginia police say kidnapped children believed to have been heading to Indiana found safely

ROANOKE, VA –Virginia State Police have canceled an Amber Alert that was issued for two children that were believed to have been kidnapped in Roanoke. Officers said the kids were located safely.

Police originally said the 5-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy may have been headed to Indiana. They were last seen at their grandmother’s house Sunday night, but they were missing from the home Monday morning.

The girl was said have long braided black hair, brown eyes, is 3’5″ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. The boy was described as having short curly black hair, brown eyes and weighing 40 pounds.

They were believed to be with Camille Marie Crumbly and her girlfriend, Tineshia Monae Mack. Crumbly has piercings on her right cheek, and she has short black hair. But police said it was possible she was wearing a pink wig.

Police believed they were headed to Indiana in a white 2018 GMC U-Haul rental pickup with Arizona tags AH96145. You can find more information here.

Crumbly was taken into custody when the children were located, according to police.

Editor’s note: The names and photos of the children in this story have been removed to help protect their identities.