Trafalgar double shooting shines light on domestic violence issue in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.– A Trafalgar man is behind bars in connection with a double shooting investigation. Police say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

Kevin Farley faces criminal recklessness charges after investigators say he shot two people, including his wife. Investigators say the fight was between Farley, his ex-girlfriend, and her current boyfriend who told police Farley had been stalking them. When the duo pulled up to Farley’s Trafalgar home, things got physical and shots were fired. Police say one bullet hit Farley’s wife when she tried to break up the fight.

“Domestic violence does not discriminate on race or status,” said Nicole Emerson of Turning Point Domestic Violence Services.

This incident is one of the hundreds of domestic violence incidents in the past year in Johnson County. According to data from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies have responded to nearly 300 domestic incidents in the past year. Dozens of those cases involved battery.

“We see around 15 new clients a month and that is just for the people who come forward,” said Emerson.

Emerson says counselors work closely with the sheriff’s department. Deputies at the scene of domestic issues refer victims to Turning Point.

“We have seen this before and this is an abusive relationship. There is help for you. You do not have to stay,” said Emerson.

The most dangerous time for a victim is in the first 90 days after separation. Advocates say the first step is knowing there is a way out.

“Even if they do not call after they have that information…that is a huge step for them to hear it from another person and to know there is another resource for them,” said Emerson.

Both victims are recovering as Farley remains behind bars, awaiting formal charges.

If you are in need of domestic violence services in Johnson County, call the Turning Point Domestic Violence crisis line at 800-221-6311. The call is confidential.