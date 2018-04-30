× Thief shoots at man after breaking into car and threatens to shoot tow truck driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are searching for a man whose armed and dangerous following a pair of violent crimes Sunday night.

The crimes included a shooting on the west side near Rockville road and Lynhurst where a man just narrowly missed being hit by gunfire.

In a span of less than 10 minutes, police say the suspect pointed a gun at a tow truck driver at an apartment complex, then came to an adjacent neighborhood and broke into another man’s car.

That’s when 67-year-old Larry Holler spotted a thief sitting behind the wheel of his car and yelled at the crook to leave.

“In not a nice way I said get out of my car,” said Larry Holler.

The suspect sprinted away from Larry’s home, before suddenly spinning around and pulling the trigger.

“I kept yelling at him get away from here and that’s when he turned and fired. Boom. Boom. Two shots,” said Holler.

Those bullets flew by Larry and his car, but missed their target.

“I could see the flames from the gun. It wasn’t like he shot in the air. I was scared to death so I got back in the house and called 911,” said Holler.

That’s when Larry says he sat on hold for 5 and a half minutes before he was able to talk to a 911 dispatcher, so by the time officers arrived to his home the would-be thief had gotten away.

“I asked why did it take so long to answer the phone. The dispatcher said they were very busy. Someone’s life could have been at stake here,” said Holler.

Police reports show the gunman, who was wearing a red sweatshirt and dark pants, also matched the description of a man who just minutes earlier allegedly pointed an AR-15 at a tow truck driver.

Larry just hopes the suspect is caught before he shoots at anyone else.

“I think I’m lucky I didn’t get shot. I didn’t expect him to run turn and shoot at me,” said Holler.

Neither Larry nor the tow truck driver were hurt in any way, but anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.