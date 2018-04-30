Texas boy, 10, dies after hiding in dryer during neighborhood game of ‘hide-and-seek’

HOUSTON, Texas – Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 10-year-old Texas boy who hid in a dryer during a game of hide-and-seek.

The boy’s mother identified him as Fernando Hernandez Jr., a third grade elementary student, according to KTRK.

Investigators were called to the apartment complex around 6 p.m. Friday. They said several children were playing hide-and-seek and having “Nerf gun wars” around the apartment complex. The boy’s mother, Christina Rodriguez, said Fernando had been playing with his 9-year-old brother.

“I don’t know what happened,” Rodriguez told KTRK. “I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor.”

Rodriguez said she ran outside.

“My boyfriend picked him up and brought him into the house,” Rodriguez explained. “He was purple and his eyes were open and he was gone.”

Paramedics performed CPR on Fernando, who was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I should have been outside with him. Instead I was inside cooking,” Rodriguez said.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine what led to the boy’s death.