Man arrested in connection with body found in home on city’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been arrested in connection with a body found in a near southeast side home Monday.

Metro police say 42-year-old Dwight Shots is facing a murder charge.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3100 block of Tabor Street, near South Sherman Drive and East Raymond Street, around 3 p.m.

The victim has not been identified at this time. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.