Lawrence firefighter dies after annual physical assessment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Lawrence Fire Department (LFD) firefighter passed away Monday after the department’s annual physical assessment training.

Jeffrey Holt, 60, had been with the department since 1996. He was previously a Lafayette firefighter.

The department says the physical assessment includes turnout in full gear. Shortly after 10 a.m., Holt collapsed and was transported to the Indiana Heart Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead of a suspected heart attack. He is being considered for organ donation.

Holt served as a lieutenant, engineer, firefighter, training chief and deputy chief of operations. He was a firefighter at Station 36.

LFD says Holt was planning to retire in two years.

His death is considered a line-of-duty death. Funeral plans are pending.

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier has ordered all flags at City of Lawrence facilities lowered to half-staff, in respect and honor to Holt.