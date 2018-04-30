It’s Indiana for top recruit in Hoosier State, Romeo Langford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ALBANY, Ind. -- Romeo Langford says he will play college basketball at Indiana University.

The highly coveted recruit picked the Hoosiers over other finalists Vanderbilt and Kansas.

In four years of high school, Langford led New Albany to a 100-10 record and a 4A State Championship as a sophomore in 2016. He finished his prep career fourth in Indiana high school basketball history with 3,002 points and won the Indiana Mr. Basketball honor as a senior.

Nationally, Langford is considered one of the top recruits in the 2018 class, ranked No. 5 in the country by ESPN and No. 6 by 247 Sports and Rivals.