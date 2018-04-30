× Indiana school resource officer accused of failing to report teen’s rape allegation

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A former school resource officer has been arrested after police say he failed to report a rape.

According to Indiana State Police, the investigation began in February regarding the conduct of Matthew Gilbert, an officer with the South Whitley Police Department. He served as a school resource officer at Whitko High School.

ISP investigators said they received a complaint that Gilbert, 34, received information about a rape allegation from a 16-year-old girl who said she’d been sexually assaulted.

The teen told Gilbert about the allegation at the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year, but police said Gilbert didn’t conduct an initial investigation or follow up on the allegation.

The Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and charged Gilbert with failure to report a rape or sexual assault, a misdemeanor.

He was arrested Friday and bonded out of the Whitley County Jail. Gilbert was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.