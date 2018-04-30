× ‘Elderly’ woman hospitalized after second train crash of the day in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A crash involving a train and a vehicle in Greenwood sent an “elderly” woman to the hospital Monday afternoon, according to fire officials. It was the second train crash of the day in the city.

The crash happened on County Line Road, near Janet Drive, east of Madison Avenue.

Authorities believe the woman drove into the moving train. She was not entrapped, but officials say she was transported to a local hospital to be treated for possible broken bones and to be checked for internal injuries.

County Line Road has been closed in the area as crews investigate and clear the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.