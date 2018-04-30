Colts add Reggie Wayne as volunteer coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – First Robert Mathis, now Reggie Wayne.

The Indianapolis Colts continue to draw on their decorated past as they move into the future, this time adding former standout receiver Reggie Wayne as a volunteer coach. Last year, they brought in Robert Mathis as a pass-rush consultant.

According to Colts.com, Wayne was on the practice field Monday as the team began the Phase 2 portion of its offseason workout program. He’ll work under position coach Kevin Patullo.

“Oh man, Reggie, he’s the best,’’ coach Frank Reich told the team website. “And sometimes as a coach, when you get a former player that’s done what some like Reggie has done, we’re always excited.

“But furthermore, when you actually coached the guy, it takes it to a whole new level of excitement because I know the kind of person and the kind of pro that we’re getting. I know his knowledge of the game, his leadership on the field – really with the whole team – but specifically with the wide receiver group can be dynamic.’’

Coach 8⃣7⃣!@ReggieWayne_17 has joined our team as a volunteer coach working with the receivers: https://t.co/Su6jAOl46G pic.twitter.com/8KPxLe4VQL — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 30, 2018

Wayne, 39, retired after the 2014 season, which ended a Hall of Fame-worth 14-year career with the team. He ranks second in team history – to Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison – with 1,070 receptions, 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns. His receptions and yardage rank 10th in NFL history.

Also, appeared in a team-record 208 games and his 14 seasons are tied for second-most, trailing only Johnny Unitas (17).

Wayne’s experience should prove invaluable as the Colts’ receivers room lacks depth. The only receivers who have caught a pass in an NFL game are T.Y. Hilton, Ryan Grant, Chester Rogers and DeAndre Smelter.

Two of the team’s 11 draft picks were used on receivers: Deon Cain and Reece Fountain.

Wayne will be added to the Colts’ Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov 18 when they host the Tennessee Titans.