Anderson boy’s bike stolen at gunpoint

ANDERSON, Ind. – A 12-year-old was robbed at gunpoint outside a popular hangout spot for teens. The person responsible took off with the boy’s bike.

It happened on Saturday just after 8 p.m. outside the Geater Community Center in Anderson. Diante Braxton told CBS4 that his son and his cousins were at the center playing basketball.

When they were getting ready to leave, Braxton said his son was approached by someone who demanded his bike.

"He walked up to him and said 'hey give me your bike,' and my son said 'no,'" Braxton said.

When Braxton's son refused, the person pulled out a gun. Then, the teen quickly gave up his bike.

"He did a good job making the right decision," Braxton said.

His son believes the person holding the gun was also a teen. He said he got a good look at the suspect, but didn't recognize him. The boy believes the person holding the gun was around 15 or 16 years old.

The bike was eventually found on the railroad tracks, beat up, and needing a few repairs. Braxton said he's just glad his son is okay and is hoping other parents will make sure guns stay out of their teens’ hands.

"Communicate with your child, be in your kid’s life, know their whereabouts, what they do, check their belongings," Braxton said.

Anderson police have stepped up patrols on the city's west side after increases in home break-ins. They believe teens may be responsible for some of those cases.