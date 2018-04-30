A warm start to May across central Indiana
The month of May will get off to a fantastic start. We’ll have sunny skies Tuesday with high temperatures warming into the 80s.
We’ll stay in the 80s on Wednesday with chance for a few isolated showers. Our rain chances will increase with a chance for scattered t-storms on Thursday.
Our best bet for rainfall will come Friday as a cold front approaches.
Behind the cold front we’ll have cooler weather for the weekend.
The Mini is less than a week away.
The pollen count continues to be in the high range.
Temperatures will not be as chilly overnight.
May will begin with highs in the 80s.
We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Thursday.
T-storms are likely Friday.
We’ll have a dry, cool Saturday morning.
A cold front will usher in cooler temperatures this weekend.