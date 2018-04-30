A warm start to May across central Indiana

The month of May will get off to a fantastic start. We’ll have sunny skies Tuesday with high temperatures warming into the 80s.

We’ll stay in the 80s on Wednesday with chance for a few isolated showers. Our rain chances will increase with a chance for scattered t-storms on Thursday.

Our best bet for rainfall will come Friday as a cold front approaches.

Behind the cold front we’ll have cooler weather for the weekend.

The Mini is less than a week away.

The pollen count continues to be in the high range.

Temperatures will not be as chilly overnight.

May will begin with highs in the 80s.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Thursday.

T-storms are likely Friday.

We’ll have a dry, cool Saturday morning.

A cold front will usher in cooler temperatures this weekend.

