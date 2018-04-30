3 members of family killed in head-on crash while on the way to softball tournament

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Three members of a family on their way to a softball tournament died in a crash in Monroe County Sunday.

Michael Mascoe, 40; Rhonda Mascoe, 42; and Zoey Bennington, 19, were killed in the crash. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Gill, of Gosport, was going westbound on West State Road 46 when his pickup truck drifted across the fog line and over-corrected, resulting in a head-on collision with the family’s Hyundai Santa Fe.

Michael Mascoe and Rhonda Mascoe were pronounced dead at the scene; the other three people in the vehicle were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, as was Gill.

Bennington was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other children in the vehicle, ages 8 and 9, were later transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis, where they were undergoing surgery.

Michael Mascoe and Bennington died from blunt force trauma, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy is scheduled Monday to determine the cause of death for Rhonda Mascoe, who was driving the Santa Fe.

Demand Command, a Columbus-based group dedicated to softball and baseball, expressed its condolences to the family.

“DC nation is grieving with the loss of Rhonda Mascoe, Zoey Bennington and Mike Mascoe,” the group wrote on its Facebook page. “Please pray for Grace (a 10u player for DC) and her brother Mikey to recover fully.”