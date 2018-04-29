Web interactive: Our interviews with candidates for U.S. Senate

INDIANAPOLIS - Want to know where Indiana's candidates for U.S. Senate stand on some of the key issues in the news? We've compiled clips from some our recent interview with Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) and his three potential opponents who are squaring off in the GOP primary: former State Rep. Mike Braun, Rep. Luke Messer & Rep. Todd Rokita.

Just click on a candidate in the window above and pick from a list of questions to hear what they're saying about some of the big issues in the news this election year.

(More clips will be added before the primary; most interviews with the GOP candidates were conducted in early April, with some additional interviews from our recent archives.)