Wabash County crash kills 3, including murder suspect

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police

LAFONTAINE, Ind. – A suspect in the murder of a Lafontaine man was one of three people killed in a head-on crash in Wabash County on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police.

Kaleb Marin, 21, was a passenger in a Dodge Dart that police say crossed the center line on SR 15 and struck a Mack garbage truck head-on near Wabash County Road 1100 South. Authorities responded to the two-vehicle crash at about 8:21 a.m.

Police say the driver, 19-year-old Terissa Williams, and her two passengers, Marin and 21-year-old Thomas Reed, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, 54-year-old Gwendolyn Taylor, was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with a complaint of back pain.

Inside the Dodge Dart, police say they found one of multiple guns stolen from the home of 22-year-old Jordon Richards who was shot to death last Wednesday.

Police believe Marin is responsible for Richards’ death. An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Marin for the murder and robbery of Richards.

The crash and the murder remain under investigation.

