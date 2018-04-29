× Turkey hunting accident leaves 2 men injured in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Two men were injured in a turkey hunting accident in Monroe County Sunday morning, according the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The department says 43-year-old Eric Strunk and 48-year-old David Dayhuff were hunting on a private property in the northwest corner of county when it happened at about 6:40.

Another hunter was walking along a field line, saw and heard what he thought was a turkey, and shot the two men, according to DNR. The department says the gun used was a 12 gauge shotgun.

Both men were transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Conservation officers were assisted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and EMS. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

The spring turkey hunting season is April 25 through May 13, 2018 in Indiana. The bag limit is one bearded or male turkey for the season.