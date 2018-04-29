× Suspect arrested in connection with 2016 murder of Indy woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of a 30-year-old woman on city’s north side.

IMPD says 24-year-old Lawon Browning was taken into custody Saturday for the killing of Jessie Whitehouse.

Whitehouse was found shot to death inside her home in the 4300 block of Norwaldo Ave. Since her death, local law enforcement has been working with the FBI in the search for her killer.

Whitehouse’s stepfather, Virgil Vandagriff, a retired Marion County Sheriff’s Office homicide detective and private investigator, has also been working the case on his own.

The family had also been offering a $10,000 reward for anyone that had information leading to the arrest of whoever murdered her.