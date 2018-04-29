Suspect arrested in connection with 2016 murder of Indy woman

Posted 4:54 pm, April 29, 2018, by , Updated at 07:27PM, April 29, 2018

Jessie Whitehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2016 murder of a 30-year-old woman on city’s north side.

IMPD says 24-year-old Lawon Browning was taken into custody Saturday for the killing of Jessie Whitehouse.

Whitehouse was found shot to death inside her home in the 4300 block of Norwaldo Ave. Since her death, local law enforcement has been working with the FBI in the search for her killer.

Whitehouse’s stepfather, Virgil Vandagriff, a retired Marion County Sheriff’s Office homicide detective and private investigator, has also been working the case on his own.

The family had also been offering a $10,000 reward for anyone that had information leading to the arrest of whoever murdered her.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s